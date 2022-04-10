“Meet him half way and smash it”: Herschelle Gibbs replies hilariously to Alastair Cook bowling with a funny action during County Championship 2022

Herschelle Gibbs replies hilariously to Alastair Cook bowling in a peculiar fashion for Essex during County Championship match versus Kent.

During the fourth and final day of the ongoing first County Championship 2022 Division One match between Sussex and Kent at the County Ground in Chelmsford, Sir Alastair Cook bowled with a very peculiar action during Kent’s first innings to amaze one and all.

On course of bowling only his third delivery of the match, the former decorated England captain began with a sideways run-up to the delivery while spreading both his arms to make the commentators have a nice laugh at the event.

With Cook’s bowling action video all over the social media, a section of fans did treat the event in a light-hearted manner, but the other section was unimpressed by the lack of seriousness during the game, taking jibes at current state of England’s Test Cricket.

Former South African aggressive opening batter Herschelle Gibbs, also took to his social media handle, to perhaps advice the batter to advance halfway down the track to the nothing delivery bowled by Cook and smash it for a Six.

It was Australia’s Jackson Bird who played the delivery by hitting the ball nonchalantly back to the 37-year-old.

Meet him half way and smash it out the park 😂😂 https://t.co/NvOxbtr7gD — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) April 10, 2022

Despite having retired from international Cricket in 2018, Alastair Cook notched up his 70th first-class Century with an innings of 100 (266) to mark an excellent start to the new County Championship season.

He stitched together a brilliant 220-run opening partnership alongside Nick Browne (107) to help Sussex in posting a mammoth 514/10 in their first innings.

With the match ultimately ending in a Draw, both Essex and Kent were handed 12 points each to begin their championship run.

Having amassed 12,472 runs and 33 centuries across 161 Test matches, Cook remains England’s all-time leading run scorer in the format.