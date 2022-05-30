“What Sunil wants, I’m in no control of that”: Nicholas Pooran opens up the prospect of having Sunil Narine in the ICC T20 World Cup

Nicholas Pooran has talked about the aspect of having Sunil Narine in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup for the West Indies.

West Indies will be up against the Netherlands in the three-match ODI series starting on 31 May 2022. This will be the first assignment of the West Indies under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran. Pooran was appointed as the new captain of the side after Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pooran had a decent IPL 2022 with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scored 306 runs at an average of 36.25, whereas his S/R was 144.33. He has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran talks about Sunil Narine in ICC T20 World Cup

Nicholas Pooran, the new white-ball captain of the West Indies attended a virtual press conference ahead of the 3-match ODI series against the Netherlands. Nicholas Pooran said that he is a very instinctive person, and he bats in the same way as well. Pooran insists that he wants to lead from the front and will try to be the best version of himself.

“I’ll try my best to lead from the front,” Pooran said at a virtual press conference.

“I’m very instinctive. On the field, I like to make decisions on how I feel. My teammates know I’m very instinctive when I’m batting as well. As a captain, I want to approach it in the same way.”

Halfway through and @GlamCricket are 67/2, Sunil Narine opening up with two tidy overs. pic.twitter.com/BGf3koyvTk — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) May 27, 2022

The absence of Sunil Narine in the T20 setup is a thing to talk about in the West Indies camp. The veteran spinner had a brilliant IPL season with the KKR, and he is currently playing for Surrey in the T20 Blast. Narine has been a constant in the T20 leagues, but he is missing from the International setup.

Nicholas Pooran said that he cannot control the choices of Sunil Narine, and it is a matter between him and the selectors, and he does not play any part in it.

“What Sunil wants, I’m in no control of that,” Pooran said.

“But that’s a conversation between him and the selectors – what his aspirations are when it comes to West Indies cricket.”

Narine is a veteran of 439 T20 wickets, and he has a brilliant economy of 6.02. He has also scored 2997 T20 runs with the bat courtesy of 11 half-centuries.