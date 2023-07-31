Nicholas Pooran, Who Smashed 13 Sixes In MLC 2023 Final, Once Played 5 Dot Balls In A Super Over

With the help of 13 sixes and 10 fours, MI New York captain and wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran (137* runs off 55 balls) literally, single-handedly helped his side lift the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 title in its debut season. A look at the other batters in the line-up, none of them managed to score more than even 20 runs in the innings. Striking at 249.09, the southpaw batter chased down the target of 184 runs with as many as four overs to spare in the night of the final at Dallas versus Seattle Orcas.

The 27-year-old, who decided to forego the ongoing home ODI series versus India, treated the Seattle bowlers with absolute disdain. Treating the pacers and spinners alike, he smashed them mostly down the ground or bamboozled them towards his favourite regions between square leg and deep mid-wicket.

Unbelievably so, this is the very Pooran who had played out five dot balls during the super over of a Caribbean Premier League fixture around a decade ago.

Nicholas Pooran Played 5 Dot Balls In Super Over

It was the CPL 2014 fixture between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel. Playing for T & T, Pooran was sent out to bat as his team was supposed to score 12 runs in the super over. The bowler in front of him was the Windies experienced off-spinner Sunil Narine.

Turning the ball away from him and bowling way outside his reach with his off-spinners, Narine did not let Pooran’s bat make contact with the ball even once during the first four deliveries. The then 18-year-old Pooran kept swinging his bat in the best manner he had learnt, but to no avail.

Finally, on the fifth delivery he did manage to get bat on ball, but the ball landed straight into the hands of the fielder stationed at the long-off fence. Incoming batter Ross Taylor, too, failed to connect an attempted slog-sweep on the final delivery, as Narine bowled the first-ever maiden in a super over tiebreaker in the T20 format.

Earlier, both the teams had finished tied at the score of 119, with Pooran having scored some crucial 37 runs from 17 balls.

Are 13 Sixes The Maximum By A Batter In T20 Innings?

First things first, records in the newly introduced franchise leagues like the MLC or Dubai T20 League (ILT20) are not considered part of T20s as the host nation is an associate member of the ICC.

Regardless, Pooran’s 13 sixes, hit during MLC 2023 final does not find mention even in the top-10 list of players to have smashed the maximum number of sixes in a T20 innings.

The record is presently held by the explosive West Indian batter Chris Gayle, who had hit as many as 18 sixes for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites during the final match of Bangladesh Premier League 2017, in Mirpur.

Next in the list also happens to be Gayle’s 17 sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore during an IPL 2013 match against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru. At the third place is the Indian domestic batter Punit Bisht, who had also hit 17 sixes for Meghalaya, versus Mizoram during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match in Chennai.