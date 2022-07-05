What time does the Test match start today: What time does cricket start today?

What time does the Test match start today: A competitive day of Test cricket awaits fans in Birmingham today.

Hosting a Test match after just over a year, Birmingham has been able to present yet another intriguing contest spanning across five days despite rain playing spoilsport on the first three days. Having last witnessed a drawn Test match a decade ago, Edgbaston will continue with its knack of witnessing results in Test cricket.

Hence, when England and India will take the field on the fifth day of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match today, one team is bound to win with possibility of a draw way out of the equation.

England, who are chasing a record target of 378 runs, need only 119 runs to stage a victory. If the hosts manage to stick to the reputation of the Bazball era, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they seal the chase in the morning session itself.

India, on the other hand, require seven wickets to win this match. Although they have a full 90-over and potentially rain-free day to pick these wickets, they would be more than aware to realize that the match could be over in the first 25-30 overs. Hence, their bowlers don’t have a lot of time at hand on Tuesday.

What time does the Test match start today?

With play scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM (local time), action at Edgbaston will kick-start in the next 45 minutes. In the general run of things, players break for lunch after a couple of hours.

Having said that, a scheduled lunch break at 12:30 PM has it in it to get delayed (mostly abolished) if umpires feel that the match would be completed by allowing a few more overs in the first session.

An incredible day that leaves us with a chance of making history 🙏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QvDmaK20tp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2022

As far as the Indian audiences are concerned, play will start for them at 03:00 PM.