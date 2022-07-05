Weather at Edgbaston today: IND vs ENG weather forecast Day 5 Birmingham Test rain chances

Weather at Edgbaston today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the England vs India 5th test in Birmingham.

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium is ready to host day five of the blockbuster test between England and India. The stadium is completely sold out after the announcement of free tickets on day five of the match.

India gave England a target of 378 runs in the 4th innings, and England will need to break their chasing record in order to achieve the target. It was looking like a tough target, but the English side is in a very comfortable position to chase the record. The BazBall is working perfectly for the hosts.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are currently batting for the English side, and both of them have completed their half-centuries. With just 119 runs required on the last day, this is looking like a cakewalk for the hosts. Apart from a miracle, only weather can save the match for the Indian team.

Weather at Edgbaston today

The Indian cricket fans will look at the weather forecast with great interest on day 5 of the Edgbaston Test. With England cruising towards victory, it is looking like only the rain gods can save the Indian team from losing the test. The neutral or English fans would want the weather to stay clear.

Edgbaston Day 5 sold out in 90mins….amazing support we’re getting at the moment…❤️ @Edgbaston — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 4, 2022

Rains are quite common at this part of the year in England, but the luck is not with the Indian fans this time around. The weather is expected to be perfect for cricket on day 5. According to Accuweather, there is absolutely no chance of rain on day five of the Edgbaston Test.

The weather will be pleasant, and the temperature will range from 18-20 degrees Celcius, the humidity also won’t be high. Considering the way this English team is playing, the match may end within two sessions itself. So, the weather won’t play any kind of spoilsport on day 5 of the England vs India Edgbaston test.