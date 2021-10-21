When does Cricket World Cup start: England cricket schedule and fixtures for 2021 T20 World Cup

England cricket schedule: Eoin Morgan and his teammates will play their first 2021 T20 World Cup match on the opening day of Round 2 itself.

Having commenced last week, Round 2 of the seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will commence from October 23 (Saturday). As has been the case in Round 1, Super 12s will also comprise of double-headers on most of the days.

While Australia and South Africa will lock horns against each other in the first match of Super 12s in Abu Dhabi, ODI champions England will take on T20I champions West Indies in the evening match of the first day in Dubai.

Readers must note that four (out of eight) teams from Round 1 will join eight already qualified teams for the Super 12s. 12 teams will then be divided into two groups of six teams each. In the league stage, each team will get to play five matches each and Top two teams from both the groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

England cricket schedule and fixtures for 2021 T20 World Cup

England, who had lifted the trophy more than a decade ago in 2010, have a rare chance of winning both white-ball World Cups. Given the prowess of their white-ball squad in the recent years, they will doubtlessly be the team to defeat provided they adjust well to the conditions of the sub-continent.

Placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, West Indies and two other teams, England are in a comparative tougher group. Despite losing their first warm-up match by 7 wickets against India, captain Eoin Morgan and his teammates would be high on confidence after their 13-run win over New Zealand in the second warm-up match yesterday.

October 23 – England vs West Indies in Dubai at 19:30 hours (IST)

October 27 – England vs B2 in Abu Dhabi at 15:30 hours (IST)

October 30 – England vs Australia in Dubai at 19:30 hours (IST)

November 1 – England vs A1 in Sharjah at 19:30 hours (IST)

November 6 – England vs South Africa in Sharjah at 19:30 hours (IST)

T20 World Cup 2021 live streaming in England

English fans must note that the tried and tested Sky Sports Cricket Channel will be televising all the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches for them.