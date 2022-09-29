When INR 11.5 crore Jaydev Unadkat was criticised for not delivering at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018

Rajasthan Royals bought Jaydev Unadkat for a record price in the IPL 2018 auction, but he failed to impress in the tournament.

IPL 2018 had a mega auction, Rajasthan Royals surprised everyone by splashing big money. The Royals often considered the franchise that used to buy utility options at cut prices, but they changed their strategy. Apart from buying Ben Stokes for INR 12.5 crores, they decided to splash money on Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat as well.

The Indian pacers are always in demand considering the balance of the side, and the way Unadkat performed for Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017 at the death made him a high-demand player. Dhoni led Unadkat in 2017, and Chennai were quick in going in for Unadkat.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings fought for him and went to INR 11 crores, but Rajasthan Royals made a surprise entry to the process, and they made a bid of INR 11.5 crores. Everyone in the auction room smiled and cheered for the Royals when they finally signed Unadkat.

In IPL 2017, Unadkat scalped 24 wickets in 12 games at an excellent economy of 7.02, but he failed to make any sort of impact in IPL 2018 for the Royals. He managed to scalp just 11 wickets in 15 games at an expensive economy of 9.65.

INR 11.5 crore Jaydev Unadkat was criticized for IPL 2018 with Rajasthan Royals

Unadkat was heavily criticized for his performances as it was linked to his auction money. Veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle came in support of Unadkat and said that he did not ask for the money he got, and he is not responsible for the same.

“I am going to stand up for Jaydev Unadkat here. He’s copping a lot of criticism which is okay, part of being a top-level cricketer. But to link it to his price is unfair because he didn’t ask for it. He got it in the auction. If he had asked for it, a different story,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

I am going to stand up for Jaydev Unadkat here. He’s copping a lot of criticism which is okay, part of being a top level cricketer. But to link it to his price is unfair because he didn’t ask for it. He got it in the auction. If he had asked for it, different story — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2018

Despite a poor season in IPL 2018, Undakat continued to play for Rajasthan Royals till IPL 2021, but for a lesser price of course. He was released by the Royals after the 2018 season, but they bought him again for INR 8.40 crores. In IPL 2020, they bought him for INR 3 crores. In IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians bought him for INR 1.3 crores.