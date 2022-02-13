Who is RCB captain 2022: Who is the captain of RCB in IPL 2022?

Who is RCB captain 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore have to assign a new captain ahead of the IPL 2022 after Kohli’s resignation.

The IPL 2022 auction is underway in Bengaluru and all ten teams are looking to make brilliant squads ahead of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, but they have not won a title yet. They received a major blow when Virat Kohli left the captaincy, but he is obviously retained. Glenn Maxwell has been one of the most inconsistent players of the IPL, but he is always in the demand. However, the way he played for RCB in the last season was exceptional, and he is retained as well. Mohammad Siraj is someone who has revived his career with the white ball, and retaining him was also not a tough decision.

On the Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, RCB bought eight players. They now have 9.45 Crores remaining in their budget, and they need to get at least seven players to reach the quota of 18. Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, and Shahbaz Ahmed are signed by RCB on day one.

However, the side is still looking for a captain. Virat Kohli left the captaincy last season, and he is obviously not a choice. Glenn Maxwell has been retained by the side, and he leads Melbourne Stars in BBL. Although, the record of Maxi as a captain is not that great, but he is certainly an option.

Faf du Plessis has been bought by RCB in the auction, and he can be another option. Plessis was the 2nd highest scorer of IPL 2021, whereas he has also led South Africa on the international stage. He is looking in fine form in the ongoing BPL as well. Dinesh Karthik also has an outside chance, Karthik was signed as a captain by KKR in 2018. He although was sacked during the IPL 2020.

On day two, Eoin Morgan will be up for the grabs, and he is a world-cup-winning captain. KKR used him as a captain in IPL 2021, and he led them to the finals of the tournament. He is certainly a player that RCB can keep an eye on.