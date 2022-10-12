Why are England wearing black armbands today 2022: Why are the cricketers wearing black armbands vs Australia in Canberra T20I?

Why are England wearing black armbands today: English cricketers can be seen donning black armbands at the Manuka Oval today.

England opening batters had just started to find boundaries in the second T20I against Australia in Canberra when captain Jos Buttler (17) had to walk back to the pavilion.

It all happened on the first delivery of the fourth over when Buttler skied a Pat Cummins delivery only to be caught by Australia spinner Adam Zampa at short third-man. Not the most easiest of catches was made even more difficult due to Zampa not judging it well initially. However, he eventually managed to catch the ball without erring at the Manuka Oval.

Put in to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch, Buttler was given out lbw in Cummins’ first over. Buttler, who chose to review the decision, benefited from his decision in spite of minimal chances of it getting overturned.

Finch’s move to introduce all-rounder Marcus Stoinis into the bowling attack in the fifth over reaped fruits as Alex Hales (4) hit a ball straight to David Warner at mid-off. With the visitors losing opening batters inside the powerplay, the onus is now on left-handed batters Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes to put together a partnership.

Why are England wearing black armbands today 2022?

It is quite visible for fans that both the English and Australian cricketers are donning black armbands at the Manuka Oval today. The reason for doing the same is to register a mark of respect for victims of Bali bombings on the 20th anniversary of the horrific incident.

It was in 2002 when bomb blasts had killed and injured over 200 people each in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. A large majority of affected people had belonged to England and Australia back in the day.

Other than wearing black armbands, everyone at the venue also observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims before the start of the match.