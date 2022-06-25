Why are players wearing black armbands today 2022: Why are New Zealand cricketers wearing black armbands at Headingley?

New Zealand cricketers wearing black armbands: The visiting players are seen donning black armbands at the Headingley today.

During the third day of the third Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Leeds, debutant England fast bowler Jamie Overton has missed out on a maiden Test century despite stitching a remarkable rescue act.

Resuming from his overnight score of 89*, all Overton scored today were eight runs before falling short of the three-figure mark by three runs. It was on the third delivery of the 58th over when Overton edged a Trent Boult delivery to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.

Overton, who hit 13 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 71.32 in his maiden international innings, was part of a game-changing 241-run seventh-wicket partnership alongside Jonny Bairstow. England, who were struggling at 55/6 at one point in time on Day 2, have managed to attain a first innings lead on Day 3.

Hold your head high, Jamie. A sensational innings and a record-breaking partnership when we needed it most. Those three runs don’t change any of that. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/nzny37oj1s — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 25, 2022

Why are New Zealand cricketers wearing black armbands today?

As fans must have noted by now, New Zealand cricketers are donning black armbands at the Headingley today. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of respect and tribute towards former New Zealand first-class player, NZC (New Zealand Cricket) President and Black Caps selector Don Neely, who passed away last week.

Neely, 86, was also a renowned historian and author. In 34 first-class matches for Wellington and Auckland between 1964-1971, Neely had scored 1,301 runs at an average of 28.91 including a century and seven half-centuries.

“Don dedicated his life to cricket as a player, administrator and historian, and the Basin Reserve scoreboard is named after Don in his honour. Our thoughts are with his wife Padianne, his family and friends,” Cricket Wellington had said in a statement post Neely’s demise.