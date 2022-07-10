Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s 3rd T20I between England and India at Trent Bridge?

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today: India have made four changes to their Playing XI for the second time in a row.

During the third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Nottingham, England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and chose to bat. While Buttler had opted to bowl first in Birmingham yesterday, he has reversed his decision after losing the first two matches while chasing.

“We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket.Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side,” Buttler told Sky Sports at the toss.

England have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this dead-rubber. Batter Phil Salt and fast bowler Reece Topley have come in for all-rounder Sam Curran and spinner Matt Parkinson.

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today vs England?

Much like the second T20I on Saturday, India captain Rohit Sharma got what he wanted in spite of losing the toss. Having won both the T20Is batting first, Sharma was keen to chase a total at Trent Bridge today.

“We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. We don’t want to miss out on the winning confidence but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup,” Sharma told Sky Sports at the toss.

Another similarity between two consecutive T20Is is the visitors making four changes to their Playing XI. Batter Shreyas Iyer, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowlers Avesh Khan and Umran Malik have replaced all-rounder Hardik Pandya, fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian XI.

Readers must note that all these changes are regular rotational changes aimed at giving opportunities to reserve players. With India already gaining an unassailable 2-0 series lead, they can afford to make such changes in the last T20I.