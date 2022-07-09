Why Deepak Hooda not playing today: Why is Ishan Kishan not playing today’s 2nd England vs India T20I at Edgbaston?

Why Ishan Kishan not playing today: India have made a total of four changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Birmingham, England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We are going to bowl first. It’s a great chance to bounce back, expect us to come back harder today. It’s a fantastic ground, India get a great support here as well,” Buttler told Sky Sports at the toss.

Playing a must-win match to avoid playing a dead-rubber tomorrow, England have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. However, these changes are more of rotational than tactical.

“[David] Willey and [Richard] Gleeson come in for [Reece] Topley and [Tymal] Mills. Excited for him [Gleeson] to make his debut today,” Buttler added.

Why is Ishan Kishan not playing today vs England?

Wanting to bat first for the second time in a row, India captain Rohit Sharma got what he wanted despite losing the toss. Acknowledging the change in surface from Southampton, Sharma laid emphasis on adjusting well to put on board a formidable total like in the first match.

“We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to be fearless. We know there will be some failures along the way,” Sharma told Sky Sports at the toss.

With five multi-format players returning to the squad, India have made four changes to their Playing XI. As a result, former captain Virat Kohli, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have come in for batters Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda, all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Arshdeep Singh.

There is no hiding to the fact that it is slightly unfair on these players to miss out on action despite doing well but the same had to happen post the return of multi-format players.