Why did Jadeja captaincy stop in 2022 IPL: MS Dhoni back as captain as CSK captaincy changes midway IPL 2022

Why did Jadeja captaincy stop in 2022 IPL: Ravindra Jadeja has relinquished the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings after a poor start.

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni is the icon of the side, and he has been there with them since the inception of the tournament.

After the disappointment of IPL 2020, where the Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history, Dhoni was asked about his retirement. However, MS Dhoni came back strong in IPL 2021, and the Super Kings managed to win the title in IPL 2021.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, MS Dhoni surprised everyone when he relinquished the captaincy, and Ravindra Jadeja was made the new captain of the side. It was said that the decision is taken considering the future of the side. However, the tide has turned again, and MS Dhoni has again been named the captain of the side.

Chennai Super Kings’ era under Ravindra Jadeja started on a very underwhelming note. The Super Kings have just won two of their eight games in the tournament and one more loss will almost end their campaign this season.

Ravindra Jadeja has not been able to perform well personally as well. He has managed to score just 112 runs in the tournament at 22.40, whereas he has scalped just five wickets in eight games at an economy of 8.19. CSK have confirmed that Jadeja has left the captaincy to focus on his personal performances.

“Jadeja to hand over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni: Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” Chennai Super Kings stated in a statement.

MS Dhoni will now lead the CSK side in the remaining games, and they will every game in a Do or Die situation from now on.