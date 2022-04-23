Cricket

Why Hardik Pandya is not playing: Why Hardik Pandya didn’t field in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match?

Why Hardik Pandya is not playing: Why Hardik Pandya didn't field in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Is Washington Sundar playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match: When will Washington Sundar join SRH?
Next Article
"Did you call the right number?" - AEW star Brian Cage says he tried to play it cool when WWE released him