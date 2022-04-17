Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings?

Why Hardik Pandya not playing today: Gujarat Titans have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 29th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Gujarat Titans stand-in captain Rashid Khan has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We would like to bowl first. Super excited, it [captaincy] is kind of a dream. So, I just want to learn as much as I can and give 100 percent,” Rashid told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like his counterpart, Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja also wanted to bowl first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

“We would have bowled first as well. Now we will look to put a good score on the board and put pressure on them. After the last game, we had a day off and back to basics with the training and stuff,” Pandya told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Hardik Pandya not playing vs CSK today?

Although Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya had brushed aside any injury concern after their last match against Rajasthan Royals, he is missing this match due to “stiffness” in his groin.

“Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik [Pandya], so as a team we didn’t want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game,” Rashid added. While Rashid is leading an IPL team for the first time, he has led Afghanistan in 16 matches across formats.

Highest run-scorer for his team and third-highest overall in IPL 2022, Pandya will be duly missed by GT on Sunday. As a result, the team management has handed debuts to wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

Readers must note that Saha will take the gloves in place of wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade. While Saha has become the eighth player to play a match in each IPL season, Joseph has returned for a second IPL season after three years.

Super Kings, on the other hand, will be taking the field with the same Playing XI which had won their first match of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.