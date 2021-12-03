Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing today’s 2nd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai?

Ajinkya Rahane not playing: The Indian Test vice-captain continues to be devoid of playing a home Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

The start of the first day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Mumbai has been delayed by a wet outfield. As was expected to happen according to the weather forecast for today, early morning rain has played spoilsport at the Wankhede Stadium.

Originally scheduled to commence at 09:30 AM (IST), toss getting delayed due to inclement weather conditions resulted in the umpires scheduling an inspection at the same time.

The presence of several wet patches on the ground during the first inspection meant that the umpires had to further postpone the start. As a result, they will now make an inspection at 10:30 AM before confirming a start time.

Next inspection in just under half an hour at 10-30am in Mumbai. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/xM7Sznrw9c — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2021

Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing vs New Zealand?

In what has come as a major blow to the Indian team, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Ishant Sharma have all been ruled out of this match due to respective injuries.

Rahane, who was battling for his spot in the Playing XI on the back of poor form, missing this match due to an injury means that he still will be without a Test match at his home ground.

“Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team,” BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) said in an official release.

While the Indian team management’s puzzle with respect to accommodating regular captain Virat Kohli has been solved, they now have to make arrangements to replace Jadeja (right forearm injury) and Sharma (dislocated finger). If India don’t recall all-rounder Jayant Yadav into the XI, one out of Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav or Srikar Bharat might be handed a Test debut today.