Why is Alex Hales not playing today’s 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi?

Why Alex Hales not playing today: England have made three changes to their Playing XI after a humiliating loss last night.

During the third T20I of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and chose to bowl less than 24 hours after registering their highest successful T20I run-chase at the same venue.

“The pitch looks good but 150-180 is chaseable. Body is feeling good but not easy for back-to-back matches,” Azam told host broadcaster at the toss.

The home team will be taking the field at the National Stadium with the same Playing XI as yesterday. The development means that the likes of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah will continue to make way to present opportunities to reserve players.

Why is Alex Hales not playing vs Pakistan today?

Much like Azam, England captain Moeen Ali also wanted to bowl first. Been at the receiving end of a humiliating loss in the second T20I, Ali admitted to needing to “score big” against Pakistan in order to gain a series lead once again.

“Probably have bowled first. Have to score big against these guys, then get some wickets. We played good cricket [yesterday], only the last ten overs weren’t too good but they played exceptionally well. Even one wicket and we’d have been in the game,” Ali told host broadcaster at the toss.

Unlike Pakistan, England have made three changes to their Playing XI. Ali confirmed that all the changes are regular rotational changes as players have been rested to hand chances to others before ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

As a result, batter Alex Hales, all-rounder David Willey and pacer Luke Wood have been left out for batter Will Jacks and fast bowlers Mark Wood and Reece Topley.

Jacks, 23, has been handed a T20I debut after a 100-match T20 career and has been asked to fill the big shoes of replacing Hales at the top of the order. Mark Wood, on the other hand, will be playing his first representative match in over six months after attaining full fitness.