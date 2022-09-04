Pakistan highest run chase in T20: Highest run chase in T20 by Pakistan

Pakistan highest run chase in T20: Pakistan have registered their fifth-highest T20I run-chase at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the eighth Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets to avenge their loss at the same venue last Sunday.

Chasing a 182-run target, Pakistan didn’t get off to the best of starts. Captain Babar Azam (14) getting out cheaply was a primary reason behind them scoring 44/1 in the powerplay.

Batter Fakhar Zaman (14) batting at a strike rate of 83.33 didn’t help their case but promoting all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to No. 4 turned out to be a game-changing decision by the team management.

Batting for the first time at No. 4, Nawaz not only broke the shackles to get their innings going but also put his team ahead in the chase. A brave stroke-filled innings saw the southpaw scoring 42 (20) with the help of six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 210.

A match-winning 41-ball 73-run third-wicket partnership between wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Nawaz made it difficult for India to stage a comeback.

Not that India didn’t get an opportunity of dominating again, pacer Arshdeep Singh dropping a simple catch in the 18th over, bowlers bowling too many wides in the death overs and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaking 19 runs in the 19th over witnessed them handing the advantage back to Pakistan.

Arshdeep finding Pakistan batter Asif Ali (16) wanting in front of the stumps in the last over did provide a brief ray of hope but Iftikhar Ahmed (2*) was able to score a couple of runs on the penultimate delivery of the match to seal the run-chase.

Pakistan highest run chase in T20

Pakistan zindabad 🇵🇰 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 4, 2022

Score Overs Opposition Venue Year 208/3 18.5 West Indies National Stadium 2021 205/1 18 South Africa SuperSport Park 2021 189/6 19.5 South Africa Wanderers 2021 187/4 19.2 Australia Harare Sports Club 2018 182/5 19.5 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2022

Readers must note that Pakistan have registered their fifth-highest T20I run-chase tonight. Four out of their five highest T20I run-chases have come since the start of 2021.