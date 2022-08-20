Cricket

Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today’s 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and India in Harare?

Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today's 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and India in Harare?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
LeBron James and NBA stars worth over $180 million are set to suit up for The Crawsover
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today's 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and India in Harare?
Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today’s 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and India in Harare?

Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today: India have made a lone change to their…