Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today’s 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and India in Harare?

Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today: India have made a lone change to their Playing XI for the second ODI on Saturday.

During the second ODI of India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 in Harare, India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and chose to bowl for the second time in a row.

“We will bowl first. [Pitch] Looks a little better [than first ODI]. Looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there’s something in the wicket. Hopefully, we get early wickets,” Rahul told the host broadcaster at the toss.

Unperturbed about being asked to set a target against India for the second consecutive match, Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva hoped to put a “good score” on the board.

“Looks a good wicket and we will try to put a good score on the board. The boys are very much aware of that and the process we are going through. We will come out and give our best effort. The top-order has to see off the new ball and set it up for the middle order,” Chakabva told the host broadcaster at the toss.

India have made a lone change to their Playing XI as Deepak Chahar has made way for Shardul Thakur. Readers must note that Rahul wasn’t asked about the rationale behind making this change.

Chahar, who had played a representative match after more than six months on Thursday, might have suffered a niggle or slight discomfort following his Player of the Match performance the other day. It is quite obvious for a pacer to feel some the same on the back of playing a match after this long. Having said that, we will provide an official update with respect to Chahar whenever it is released.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI by bringing in batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano and pacer Tanaka Chivanga for batter Tadiwanashe Marumani and pacer Richard Ngarava.