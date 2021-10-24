Cricket

Why is Hardik Pandya not bowling: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match?

Why is Hardik Pandya not bowling: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Rohit out today video: Rohit Sharma out for first-ball duck as Shaheeh Shah Afridi finds him plumb in front of the wickets
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Why is Hardik Pandya not bowling: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match?
Why is Hardik Pandya not bowling: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match?

Will Hardik Pandya bowl today: The Indian cricketer’s bowling fitness has been a source of…