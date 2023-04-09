Why is Hardik Pandya Not Playing Today’s IPL 2023 Match Between GT and KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium?

During the 13th match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans stand-in captain Rashid Khan has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We would like to bat first. Looks like a fresh wicket. Hopefully, we can put up a good total and defend it. As a team, we will try to play good cricket,” Khan told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Much like Khan, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana also wanted to bat first taking into consideration the hot climatic conditions in the city during an afternoon match.

“We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions. I felt defending [a total] might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it’s okay,” Rana told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Hardik Pandya Not Playing Today vs KKR?

With Khan walking out for the toss, it was confirmed that regular Titans captain Hardik Pandya would be missing this match. The same is one of the two changes made by the defending champions today. Readers must note that batter Abhinav Manohar is playing ahead of pacer Josh Little since they are batting first in this match.

“Just unwell slightly. Don’t want to take risks with him,” Khan said of Pandya’s absence. All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had played in IPL 2023 season opener against Chennai Super Kings at the same venue, has replaced Pandya in the Playing XI. It is noteworthy that it is not for the first time when Khan is leading GT in Pandya’s absence. The same had happened during IPL 2022 Match 29 vs CSK in Pune as well.

Speaking of the Knight Riders, they have made three changes to their Playing XI. Batter Narayan Jagadeesan, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and spinner Suyash Sharma have been handed opportunities in place of batters Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer and pacer Tim Southee.

Readers must note that Ferguson’s first match of his second stint with KKR has come against his previous IPL franchise. Having warmed the bench for Super Kings for most part of the last five seasons, Jagadeesan has also been handed a debut by Kolkata. Iyer, meanwhile, is expected to bat in the second innings as an Impact Player.