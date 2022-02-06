Why is Indian team wearing black armbands: Why are Indian cricketers wearing black armbands in 1st ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Indian team wearing black armbands: The Indian players are seen donning black armbands over their jerseys in Ahmedabad today.

During the first ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Ahmedabad, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has made early inroads into the West Indian lineup after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field.

Playing an ODI after more than three years, Siraj made the ball talk as West Indies wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope (8) played on a delivery which seamed into him.

While India have handed a debut to all-rounder Deepak Hooda, they have left out pacer Deepak Chahar for comparatively faster bowlers namely Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Why is Indian team wearing black armbands today in 1st ODI?

As fans must have noted by now, Indian cricketers are donning black armbands at the Narendra Modi Stadium today. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of respect and tribute towards legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital this morning.

Mangeshkar, 92, had been hospitalized for almost a month after testing positive for COVID-19. Having further developed pneumonia, it was yesterday that doctors had to put her back on the ventilator.

Among the greatest singers which the world has ever witnessed, Mangeshkar’s seven-decade old career won her numerous accolades and awards including India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2001.

It was right after the start of the first ODI that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media platform Twitter handle to pay last respects to the Nightingale of India. The Indian cricketers had also observed a minute-long silence before the start of the match with respect to the same.

The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India. pic.twitter.com/NRTyeKZUDc — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

Other than leading former and current Indian cricketers, former overseas players such as Ramiz Raja and Daren Ganga have also tweeted to pay tributes to Mangeshkar.