Former England captain Joe Root is wearing a black armband on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test match at The Oval today. In the general run of things, all players of a team (sometimes both) don armbands for a specific reason. That being said, Root is doing the same in what is a one-man effort on Monday.

The same had come to light for the first time when Root was climbing down the stairs alongside fast bowler Mark Wood right at the start of the day’s play.

Root, however, is yet to play a significant role on the field on what is another nerve-wracking Day 5 in this mind-blowing series. Root, who didn’t add to the nine overs that he bowled yesterday in spite of England bowling 28 overs in the first session, was mostly spotted fielding as specialist pacers dismissed three Australian batters in the first hour itself.

Why Is Joe Root Wearing A Black Armband At The Oval Today?

For the uninitiated, Root is wearing a black armband as a mark of respect and to pay a tribute to Richard Ibbotson, who passed away suddenly.

Not that the two worked together in the national team but Ibbotson is fondly known among the English cricketing fraternity as someone who did a lot for Root in his formative years. Part of the administration including being the President of Sheffield Collegiate CC, Root’s cricket club before him playing at higher levels, Ibbotson is said to have been a constant figure there over the years.

Apart from Root, former England captain Michael Vaughan had also first plied his trade at Sheffield CC under Ibbotson’s watchful eyes. Readers must note that both Vaughan and Root eventually went on to play for Yorkshire and England.

As far as wearing a black armband is concerned, any cricketer can exercise his right of doing the same in an international match as long as it isn’t done for any political reasons.