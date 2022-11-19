Why is Jos Buttler not playing today’s 2nd ODI between Australia and England in Sydney?

During the second ODI of the ongoing England’s tour of Australia in Sydney, Australia captain Josh Hazlewood won the toss and chose to bat in his first-ever international match as captain.

“We just think this wicket might deteriorate throughout the game. It’s very exciting [to captain Australia]. I rested the first game and had the good idea of having a watch and seeing how Patty [Pat Cummins] went about his business. It’s sort of a wider leadership group,” Hazlewood told Fox Sports at the toss.

A shared ODI captaincy for this Australian cricket team was hinted by chief selector George Bailey at the time of naming Pat Cummins as their new captain a month ago. Having said that, no one would’ve thought of the same happening after just one match into Cummins’ ODI captaincy career.

Why is Jos Buttler not playing today vs Australia?

Two fast bowling captains leading an international team for the first time in consecutive ODIs is highly likely to be the first-ever such instance. Another rarest of rare instance is two captains leading Australia and England for the first time in ODIs in the same match.

Much like Australia, England have also rested captain Jos Buttler at the Sydney Cricket Ground today. All-rounder Moeen Ali, who has led England in 11 T20Is, is leading them for the first time in this format today.

“We would have probably bowled as well, maybe. We bat long so, hopefully, chase whatever they get,” Ali told Fox Sports at the toss.

With only a one-day break in between the two ODIs in different cities, Buttler had hinted at making changes for this match. “Quick turnaround [between two ODIs]. We travel tomorrow and then play Saturday. There will be changes. Let’s see how the senior guys are feeling then,” Buttler had told Fox Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony in Adelaide.

Other than Buttler, pacers Chris Jordan, Luke Wood and Olly Stone have also been left out of the Playing XI today. In addition to Ali, all-rounders Sam Curran and Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid are playing this match.