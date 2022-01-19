Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today’s 1st ODI between South Africa and India in Paarl?

Kagiso Rabada not playing: South Africa have taken the field without their pace spearhead in the first ODI at the Boland Park.

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Paarl, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and chose to bat.

“Wicket looks a bit dry. Would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully, it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game,” Bavuma told SuperSport at the toss.

“Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But will have to focus on today, different format, have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order.”

India stand-in captain Lokesh Rahul also wanted to bat first in his first ODI as a captain. Captaining former captain Virat Kohli in his first match as a specialist batter after more than half-a-decade, Rahul labelled him as an “integral part” of the team.

“Last couple of days and right after Tests, there was a lot going on. Emotional for the team. Lot of us have debuted under Virat [Kohli]. Obviously, he’s still with us and integral part of the team,” Rahul told SuperSport at the toss.

Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing vs India?

In the absence of spearhead Kagiso Rabada, South Africa have handed a debut to fast bowler Marco Jansen. Considering the surface at the Boland Park, the hosts have played a couple of spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

“Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco [Jansen] comes in. Obviously, we don’t have KG [Kagiso Rabada] available. Two spinners,” Bavuma added. It is worth mentioning that Rabada was made unavailable for this series on the eve of the first ODI to manage his workload.

Similarly, India have also included a debutant in all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and played two spinners namely Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. It is noteworthy that Ashwin is playing an ODI for the first time since June 2017.

In his 30-match List A career, 27-year old Venkatesh Iyer has amassed 1,228 runs at an average and strike rate of 51.16 and 107.43 respectively. Iyer, who has four List A centuries and half-centuries to his name, has scored a career-best 198 (146) against Punjab in Indore last year.