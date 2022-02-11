Cricket

Why is KL Rahul not playing today’s 3rd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad?

Why is KL Rahul not playing today's 3rd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
IPL auction 2022 Rajasthan Royals strategy: Rajasthan Royals target players in IPL mega auction 2022
Next Article
Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings: Kohli out for duck after edging behind an ordinary in 3rd ODI vs West Indies
Cricket Latest News
Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings: Kohli out for duck after edging behind an ordinary in 3rd ODI vs West Indies
Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings: Kohli out for duck after edging behind an ordinary in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings: The former Indian captain was part of an unfortunate…