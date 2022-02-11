Why is KL Rahul not playing today’s 3rd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad?

KL Rahul not playing: India have made as many as four changes to their Playing XI for the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During the third ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Ahmedabad, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bat. In what is a dead-rubber with respect to the three-match series, both teams will be playing for World Cup Super League points.

“We are going to bat first, it’s something we always wanted to do. Not too much thought about this, it’s always nice to post runs on the board. And give the bowlers a chance to do what they did in the last game. You just have to do what you want to achieve as a team. We have solid confidence in our bowling unit, so let’s give it a crack,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Leading for the second time in a row, West Indies stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran revealed that he was looking to field first again. Yet to win a match on the tour, the visitors would be keen to avoid a whitewash at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

“I wanted to bowl first again. Couldn’t get over the line in the last game, hopefully we do it today. The batters need to bat for long and not leave it for others. We need to win those important moments. Akeal Hosein is out and Hayden Walsh is in,” Pooran told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is KL Rahul not playing vs West Indies?

Unlike West Indies, India have made as many as four changes to their Playing XI for the third ODI. While vice-captain Lokesh Rahul is missing the match due to a niggle, India have rested all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Shardul Thakur and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

“We have three [four] changes, we want to try out things. KL [Rahul] misses out, got some niggle. [Deepak] Hooda misses out and [Yuzvendra] Chahal is out. We have Kuldeep [Yadav], Shreyas [Iyer] and [Shikhar] Dhawan in,” Sharma said. A change which Sharma missed during the toss was Deepak Chahar getting a match in place of Thakur.

Readers must note that Rahul had injured his wrist while collecting a throw in the second ODI at the same venue. The 29-year old player was seen fielding with a heavily strapped wrist on Wednesday.