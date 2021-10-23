Cricket

Why is Mark Wood not playing today’s ICC T20 World Cup match between England and West Indies?

Why is Mark Wood not playing today's ICC T20 World Cup match between England and West Indies?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Chris Paul creates a category of his own!": Phoenix Suns star becomes the first person in NBA history to score 20k points and register 10k assists
Next Article
"Bro was just out there getting some cardio in": Twitter trolls Lakers guard Avery Bradley for not recording a single counting stat against the Suns
Cricket Latest News
"Covers all bases properly": Virat Kohli opens up on India Playing 11 for Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup
“Covers all bases properly”: Virat Kohli opens up on India Playing 11 for Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli addressed the press ahead of the mega game against Pakistan, and he did…