Why is Sam Curran not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs SRH?

Sam Curran not playing: The English all-rounder won’t be taking field after leaking 56 runs in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to field.

“Looks like a fresh wicket. It tends to slow down a bit as you play. But it may not be as slow. It’s a very difficult thing to pinpoint [the reason for our transition]. When it comes to this year, all the boys have been brilliant. Lot of players have been playing international cricket. Taking one game at a time really helps, so we are not thinking about that [playoffs],” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

With a playoff qualification very difficult for them from this point in time, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson laid emphasis on playing “as good cricket as they can”.

“Looks better than some of those surfaces. For us it is about to build on the strong performances, so we are going with the same side. We want to play as good cricket as we can, and we have four games left to do that. That is our opportunity,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Sam Curran not playing vs SRH?

A solitary change that they’ve made for this match, Chennai have included veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for Sam Curran for yet another time this season.

Playing his first match of the second leg against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, Curran had leaked as many as 56 runs. Needing to bat sensibly in the last over while chasing a total, Curran was seen losing his wicket while playing a big shot. Considering Bravo’s current form, it seems the right call from CSK to play him ahead of the Englishman.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, haven’t made any change to their Playing XI after winning only their second match this season against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.