Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and New Zealand?

Suryakumar Yadav not playing: India have had to make a forced and a tactical change ahead of their all-important clash against New Zealand.

During the 28th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand in Dubai, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to field in a virtual knockout match.

Considering the points table and other teams of Group 2, this match should knockout the losing team provided Afghanistan, Scotland or Namibia don’t beat any one out of Pakistan, New Zealand or India.

“We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Look forward to another challenge. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. [Devon] Conway will keep [wickets],” Williamson said at the toss confirming a change to bolster their bowling attack.

Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing vs New Zealand?

India captain Virat Kohli, on the other hand, announced a couple of changes – one forced and one tactical. Much like Williamson, Kohli also wanted to field first as chasing a target is generally considered as a safe option at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Having said that, Kohli’s luck with respect to the toss hasn’t been favourable towards India of late.

“We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. It’s ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing,” Kohli said.

India’s forced change lies in the fact that batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out due to a back spasm. According to an official statement released by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Yadav has been advised rest and hasn’t left the team hotel.

In addition to replacing Yadav in the Playing XI, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan’s presence will also affect India’s opening combination as Kohli confirmed that the left-handed batter will be opening the batting tonight.

Batting at No. 4 against Pakistan last Sunday, Yadav had scored 11 (8) at the same venue. Kishan, who was dropped for a couple of matches for below par returns by Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2021, returned to form by scoring a combined total of 134 (57) against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Too many changes in the batting plan for a must-win game. Hope it goes well.#India #IndvsNZ #T20WorldCup — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 31, 2021

With the 23-year old player following his IPL performance with a 70 (46) in the warm-up match against England, bountiful Indians fans would be hoping for him to continue with his attacking form tonight.