Why Kagiso Rabada not playing today: Why is Keshav Maharaj not playing today’s 3rd ODI between India and South Africa in Delhi?

Why is Keshav Maharaj not playing today: South Africa have made three changes to their Playing XI for a series-decider.

During the third ODI of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 in Delhi, India captain Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and chose to bowl at his home ground. In what is Dhawan’s third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it is his seventh international match (first as captain) here.

“We will bowl first. I feel there is some moisture on the wicket and we would want to explore that. The boys played well under pressure. We are going with the same team,” Dhawan told Star Sports at the toss.

Delayed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield on the back of incessant rain in the national capital for a few days now, the match will be a full 50-over contest.

Why is Keshav Maharaj not playing today vs India?

South Africa batter David Miller, who has led them in six T20Is in the past, is leading them for the first time in this format. After Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj in the first two ODIs respectively, Miller is South Africa’s third captain in as many matches registering the first instance of a team playing a three-match bilateral ODI series under three different captains.

Maharaj not playing this match is due to the same reason why Bavuma didn’t play the last match in Ranchi. “It is always a privilege to be the skipper. We would have bowled first [as well]. We have three changes. Few guys have fallen sick. [Keshav] Maharaj fell sick. [Tabraiz] Shamsi and [Temba] Bavuma are down as well,” Miller told Star Sports at the toss.

Other than Maharaj, pacers Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada are also missing this match. With neither Miller nor South Africa’s official statement mentioning reasons behind their absence, it appears that the pair has been left out.

Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi are feeling better but as a precaution remain ruled out. Keshav Maharaj has woken up feeling unwell and as a precautionary measure he has been ruled out of today’s match. — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 11, 2022

As a result, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have been included into the Playing XI.