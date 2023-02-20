Why Lata Mangeshkar would never wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

The legendary Indian singer late Lata Mangeshkar’s special relationship with the Indian Cricket team, is not really popular amongst her millions of followers and admirers.

She had reportedly invited the Indian team led by Kapil Dev for Lunch, just a day before they had lifted the 1983 World Cup at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Moreover, with the BCCI short on funds and wishing to felicitate the team on winning the all-important World Cup by defeating the mighty West Indies, Mangeshkar decided to perform for free at a concert.

ALSO READ: The little-known beautiful connection between Sachin Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle

Her performance helped the not-so-rich BCCI during that time raise INR 20 Lakh in total, and INR 1 Lakh each was then handed out to the entire squad members as reward.

Lata Mangeshkar would never wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Lata Mangeshkar had also shared a special bond with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who referred to her as ‘Aai’ (mother). She once had stated in an interview that she’d never forget the day Tendulkar first called him ‘Aai‘, and felt blessed to have a son like him.

A Bharat Ratna, Mangeshkar also fiercely advocated for the honour be conferred upon him as well. “For me, he is the real Bharat Ratna for years. Whatever he has done for the country, very few people can do. He deserves this honour. He has made all of us feel proud,” Mangeshkar had remarked around 12 years ago before he did receive the honour in the year 2014.

However, the once regret which the legendary singer always had was that she could never meet and personally wish Tendulkar on his birthday, which falls on April 24.

The reason being that April 24 would also mark the death anniversary of her father – a renowned classical singer and theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar, at the age of 92, had breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on February 6, 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19.