The little-known beautiful connection between Sachin Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle

The beautiful relationship that the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar had shared with Sachin Tendulkar is quite well versed with people who have followed them over the years. Mangeshkar would always express how heartfelt she was the day he had called her ‘Aai’ (mother), and she would never shy away from calling him her son as well.

“Sachin treats me like his mother and I always pray for his like a mother. I can never forget the day when he called me ‘aai’ (mother) for the first time. I had never imagined that. It was pleasant surprise for me and I feel blessed to have a son like him,” Mangeshkar had once remarked.

A ‘Bharat Ratna’ herself, she would always bat for the honor be conferred to Tendulkar as well, as he had been the reason for bringing moments of joy to so many people across the world.

She however, had only once regret – she couldn’t wish Tendulkar on any of his birthdays (on April 24), as the date marked her father’s death anniversary.

It was as if stars had aligned for the two to meet, as the ‘Master Blaster’ does share a little-known relationship with Mangeshkar’s sister and a legendary singer herself – Asha Bhosle.

The beautiful connection between Sachin Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle

‘Sachin’- the name which is familiar to almost every Indian across the globe for quite some decades now, was kept by his father Ramesh Tendulkar.

Reason? He was a huge fan of the legendary musician Sachin Dev Burman (more popular as S.D. Burman), and hence decided to name his son with his first name.

As things would turn out, Asha Bhosle got married to R.D. Burman, yet another legend in the world of music, and the only son of S.D. Burman.

Thus, three of the biggest names in the country share a special connection with each other, via one of their father’s love for music! No wonder how music has in it to connect people and speak in a language everyone understands.