Cricket

Why Yuzi Chahal not playing T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli explains why Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of Yuzi Chahal in India’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad

Why Yuzi Chahal not playing T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli explains why Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of Yuzi Chahal in India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Armani Brooks is easily better than Stephen Curry!": Kevin Porter Jr. makes a shocking statement about who he believes to be the greatest shooter he has ever seen
Next Article
"Pressured environment made it very tough for them": Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner reflects on all of Max's teammates after Ricciardo
Cricket Latest News
Why Yuzi Chahal not playing T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli explains why Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of Yuzi Chahal in India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad
Why Yuzi Chahal not playing T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli explains why Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of Yuzi Chahal in India’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli explains why Rahul Chahar was picked: The Indian captain was vocal about his…