Wife of Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc gives standing ovation as wife Alyssa Healy departs after record World Cup final century

Wife of Mitchell Starc: Australia’s batter Alyssa Healy scored a masterclass hundred in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Australia Women are playing against defending champions England Women in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. England Women started the tournament on a rough note, but they managed to make it to the final. The Australians were the favourites to win the trophy, and they are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

England won the toss and opted to bowl in the finals, but the decision backfired for them. The opening Aussie duo of Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes combined 160 runs for the first wicket. Australians lost their first wicket in the form of Rachael Haynes, who scored 68 runs in 93 balls.

Alyssa Healy continued her domination despite the wicket of Haynes. She completed her hundred in 100 balls, which was her second consecutive hundred in this World Cup. After scoring the hundred, Healy switched gears and started smashing the bowlers all over the park. Healy scored the next 70 runs in just 38 deliveries.

Anya Shrubsole took the wicket of Alyssa Healy on her individual score of 170 runs, courtesy of 26 boundaries.

Wife of Mitchell Starc

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc was also present to see her wife play in the final of the tournament. Starc was all set to feature in the IPL this year, but he left the opportunity to spend time with his family. Mitchell Starc gave a standing ovation to Alyssa Healy on completing her hundred as well as on her dismissal.

Alyssa Healy gives another master class in a World Cup final. 170 runs from 138 balls as Australia fly high @cricketworldcup #CWC22 #Final #TeamAustralia pic.twitter.com/ZcXNrvLMDY — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 3, 2022

The whole Aussie team were on their feet to greet the fantastic knock by the wicket-keeper batter. Healy scored a century in the semi-final, whereas she scored 75 runs in the 2020 T20 World Cup final against India.

Mitchell Starc was also a part of the bio-bubble of the Women’s Ashes series. He not only spent the quarantine with Alyssa Healy but also guided the young pacers of the team in the Ashes. Mitchell Starc also won the ICC World Cup in 2015 with Australia.