Will Anrich Nortje play today: Will Anrich Nortje play DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match tonight?

Will Anrich Nortje play today: South African pacer has played just one game in IPL 2022 so far for the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 41st league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals have won three of their seven games, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their eight games.

The batting combination of KKR is a concern for the side, whereas the bowlers have also not been great lately. For Delhi Capitals, the middle-order and death bowling of the side is a big issue. There have been a lot of calls for playing Anrich Nortje in the game against KKR.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals for the last couple of seasons. Delhi Capitals retained Anrich Nortje ahead of his country fellowmen Kagiso Rabada ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Anrich Nortje missed the initial games of the IPL 2022 due to an injury he was suffering. Nortje was ruled out of the Test series against India due to a “persistent” hip injury, and he didn’t play a single game ahead of the IPL 2022 as well. Anrich Nortje has played just one game this season against Lucknow Super Giants.

In the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Nortje was unable to scalp a single wicket and he was banned from bowling midway after bowling two beamers in the game. After that game, Nortje has not played a single game in the tournament so far.

However, it is being said that Anrich Nortje can be included in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mustafizur Rahma has bowled well at the death, but he has been unable to take wickets. Rahman has just scalped five wickets in six games of IPL 2022.

Anrich Nortje has scalped 34 wickets in 25 games at an economy of 7.84. Nortje scalped 22 wickets in 16 games played in the UAE in IPL 2022.