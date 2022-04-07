Will Anrich Nortje play today: Will Anrich Nortje play LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match tonight?

Will Anrich Nortje play today: The South African pacer has been through a lot of injuries lately and was retained ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in their next league game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Capitals have won one of their two games in the tournament, where Gujarat Titans defeated them in their last game.

The overseas player’s availability has been a thing of concern for the side, and the arrival of David Warner will make this side a lot more potent. Anrich Norjte is also in contention to play his first game of IPL 2022.

Will Anrich Nortje play today

Anrich Nortje was never properly signed by Delhi Capitals in an IPL auction. Delhi Capitals bought Chris Woakes for a price of INR 1.5 crores, but he got injured. Delhi Capitals roped in Anrich Norjte as his replacement in IPL 2020.

Anrich Nortje got the opportunity to play in the IPL, and he never looked back. Nortje scalped 22 wickets in 16 games played in the UAE. The lethal spells of Nortje surprised everyone in the tournament. He once clocked a delivery of 156.22 km/h.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Delhi Capitals retained him over his fellow South African Kagiso Rabada. Nortje has scalped 34 wickets in 24 games at an economy of 7.65.

Anrich Nortje has been suffering from injuries lately. Nortje was ruled out of the Test series against India due to a “persistent” hip injury. He has not played a single game since then. There were talks of Nortje missing the full tournament, but there is good news for the Delhi Capitals fans.

Delhi’s head coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed that Anrich Nortje has joined the full training sessions, and he should be available from the next game.

“I think he has to get through another maybe four or five-over spell at 100 percent capacity and then I think if he gets clearance from Cricket South Africa, he should be right to go,” Ponting said.

The arrival of Anrich Nortje against Lucknow Super Giants will make the bowling of Delhi Capitals a lot more lethal. David Warner can also feature in this game.