Will de Kock play today: Will Quinton de Kock play IND vs SA 4th T20I in Rajkot tonight?

Will de Kock play today: South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has missed the last two games due to an injury.

India will take on South Africa in the 4th match of the 5-match T20I series at the Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on 17 June 2022. India won the last match, and the series is now beautifully poised.

South Africa won the initial couple of games easily, but their batting failed in the last match. David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, and Heinrich Klaasen have played some fine knocks for the side. The bowling of the side has also done its job.

However, the South African team is missing the services of their star opener, Quinton de Kock. If Quinton de Kock can make his comeback, the South African team will definitely get stronger.

Will de Kock play today

South Africa’s ace wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock has missed the last couple of games of the India vs South Africa T20I series. The former Proteas captain has been serving a hand injury that he got during the first T20I match in Delhi. South Africa lost their last match, and they are definitely missing de Kock at the top.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has given an injury update on Quinton de Kock. Nortje revealed that Quinton de Kock has started training, and the team will take a call on his fitness on the matchday.

“I don’t know whether he will be available. He has been practising which is a good thing. Maybe the team will take a call tomorrow,” Anrich Nortje said about Quinton de Kock.

Anrich Nortje on Quinton de Kock: I don’t know whether he will be available. He has been practising which is a good thing. Maybe the team will take a call tomorrow.#INDvSA — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 16, 2022

Quinton de Kock is one of the most important batters of the South African line-up, and he is coming on the back of a brilliant IPL 2022 with the Lucknow Super Giants. de Kock scored 508 runs in IPL 2022 at 36.28, courtesy of one century and three half-centuries. He was the 3rd highest run-scorer of the tournament.