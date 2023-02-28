Win after follow on in cricket: How many teams have won after following on in Test cricket?

During the fifth day of the second Test match of England’s tour of New Zealand 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand beat England in a nerve-wracking finish to not only draw the level the series 1-1 but also become only the third team to win after follow-on in cricket.

The fact that such an incident has happened only for the fourth time (22 years after the last one) in the history of Test cricket speaks immensely about how the home team wasn’t expected to be able to register a victory at the Basin Reserve today.

England, who had registered the first two instances of winning a Test after following-on, have lost one in such a fashion for the first time to become the first team after Australia to do so.

Incredible game of cricket .. The greatest format shining once again .. #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 28, 2023

Furthermore, another mind-boggling fact which further makes this Test into a memorable one is how New Zealand have registered one of the most closest victories in this format. It is noteworthy that a 1-run victory has only been registered for the second time in the 2,494-match history of Test cricket.

Hence, it isn’t surprising as to why the global cricketing fraternity is in awe of Test cricket on a Tuesday morning for such a tense finish after five days of toil is a thing of beauty for one and all.

“Right up there, only a handful of sides have come back from the follow-on to win. Once it digests, the guys will soak it up. The character they’ve shown in the last few days,” New Zealand captain Tim Southee told host broadcaster Spark Sport during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Win after follow on in cricket

Margin Winner Opposition Ground Year 10 runs England Australia Sydney 1894 18 runs England Australia Leeds 1981 171 runs India Australia Kolkata 2001 1 run New Zealand England Wellington 2023

When is the next series in Test cricket?

Co-incidentally, scheduled to begin today itself, the next Test series will be played between South Africa and West Indies.