“Will it be Hales in 2022”: Michael Vaughan wonders if T20 World Cup 2022 will be remembered for Alex Hales redemption story

Michael Vaughan is quite vocal on social media, and he has now applauded English batter, Alex Hales. Hales was out of favour for a long time now, but he replaced the out-of-form Jason Roy in the side, and Hales has delivered some brilliant knocks for the English team.

England were given a target of 142 runs against Sri Lanka at the SCG to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The target was low, and the opening partnership of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales just turned the game in England’s favour after the first powerplay only.

Hales could not complete his half-century, but his knock of 47 runs in 30 balls was very vital for the English side. In the end, England won the match by 4 wickets to qualify for the semi-final. The partnership of Hales and Buttler at the top is very important for England.

Michael Vaughan wonders if T20 World Cup 2022 will be remembered for Alex Hales

Former English batter Michael Vaughan has expressed his delight at the return of Alex Hales to the English T20I side. He said that Ben Stokes got his redemption in World Cup 2019, and Hales can do the same by winning this T20 World Cup for his nation.

“So pleased England got Hales back in the T20 side. Stokes’ redemption in 2019 was the story. Will it be Hales in 2022?,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Hales finally made his comeback after more than three years in the English setup. He was selected for the 2019 World Cup, but he was banned ahead of the tournament due to doping issues. Eoin Morgan was disappointed with Hales, and he never allowed Hales to return to the setup.

However, the retirement of Eoin Morgan and the form of Jason Roy played a big part in Hales’s return. Since his return, Hales has played 12 T20Is of England, where he has scored 296 runs with the help of 3 half-centuries. The aggressive intent of Hales at the top is favouring England.