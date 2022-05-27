“With Stokesy as captain, we’ve got a very strong leader”: Brendon McCullum speaks highly of England new captain Ben Stokes ahead of New Zealand Tests

England’s new coach Brendon McCullum has praised the new English test captain Ben Stokes on his official unveiling.

England’s new red-ball coach Brendon McCullum has officially joined the England cricket team in England. The test side of England is set to undergo its transition phase under a new captain (Ben Stokes) and coach.

Brendon McCullum left the coaching of coaching role of Kolkata Knight Riders to join the English team. After completing his stint in IPL 2022, he has joined the English team. McCullum reached the final of IPL 2021 with KKR, whereas he has won the Caribbean Premier League with Trinbago Knight Riders.

Brendon McCullum speaks highly of Ben Stokes

The appointment of Brendon McCullum as the red-ball coach of the side raised a few eyebrows. This is McCullum’s first stint as an international coach and he is mainly known for his white-ball heroics. McCullum’s test record is great as well, but he played with aggressive intent in that format as well.

In an interview with Sky Sports on his official unveiling, McCullum agreed that he is not a technical coach, and he will mainly work on man-management and building a good environment in the team. He is expected to take a manager’s role of the side, and the coaches will work under him.

“I certainly don’t coach technically,” McCullum said to Sky Sports.

“I understand the technique but for me it’s more around tactics, man management and trying to provide the right environment for the team to go out there and be the best versions of themselves.”

Brendon McCullum had a lot of praise for Ben Stokes as well. He called Ben Stokes a strong leader and a follow-me type leader who can work with him to manage the team environment.

“With Stokesy as captain, we’ve got a very strong leader,” McCullum added.

“A real follow-me type captain, and then my job will be to ensure that we’re consistent with our messaging.”

The three-match Test series against New Zealand will be the first assignment for Brendon McCullum as the test coach of England. London’s Lord’s cricket stadium will host the first test from 2 June 2022.