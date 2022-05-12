Brendon McCullum England cricket coach: Full England Test team coach list

Brendon McCullum England cricket coach: New Zealand’s former captain is announced as the new head coach of England’s test team.

England Cricket Board have announced Brendon McCullum as the new test coach of the England cricket team. It was reported that Gary Kirsten will be the test coach of the side, but McCullum is now formally announced as the test coach.

This will be Brendon McCullum’s first assignment as an international coach. Brendon McCullum is currently the head coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, whereas he has also won the title of Caribbean Premier League with Trinbago Knight Riders.

He will leave the coaching of Kolkata Knight Riders after the ongoing IPL 2022 season. England will play their first test of the summer against McCullum’s home country New Zealand in June.

Brendon McCullum has expressed his delight on joining the English team as their head coach, he said that he knows that he will face a significant number of challenges, but he is ready to do the same.

“I’d like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England’s Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era,” McCullum said in an ECB press release.

“In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present.”

Brendon McCullum also said that new English test coach Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire the team, and he is looking to have a successful partnership with him.

“Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us,” McCullum said in an ECB press release.

Brendon McCullum will join the English team after the completion of the Indian Premier League 2022 with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

