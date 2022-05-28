Women’s IPL winner team prize money: T20 Challenge Women’s IPL prize money for players

Women’s IPL winner team prize money: There have been many calls for the Women’s Indian Premier League for quite a few time now.

Supernovas will take on Velocity in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 28 May 2022. Both teams have won one of their two games in the tournament so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been the best batter of the Supernovas this season, where she has scored 104 runs in two games courtesy of one half-century. Apart from Kaur, Harleen Deol has also played an important part for the team with bat. In bowling, Pooja Vastrakar has been their best bowler with five wickets.

For Velocity, the trio of Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Laura Wolvaardt has played a crucial part with the bat. All three of them have been brilliant at the top for Velocity. Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt have proved their class in the International cricket as well. Kate Cross has been their best bowler, whereas they also have the Indian trio of Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Radha Verma.

Indian Premier League is the wealthiest cricket tournament in the world and the calls for a Women’s IPL have been going on for quite a long time now. However, there is still no clue when will BCCI start the full-fledged Women’s IPL.

The Women’s T20 challenge started in 2018 with just two teams, whereas the 2019 and 2020 seasons comprised three teams. The 2021 season was cancelled due to the Covid situation.

There is no official information about the prize money and match fee of the players in the Women’s T20 Challenge. The tournament has been going on since 2018, but the financial details of the same have not been announced yet.

In Women’s cricket, there is a Women’s Big Bash, whereas England have also launched a full-fledged The Hundred tournament for Women.