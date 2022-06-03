“It will do Indian cricket a world of good”: Australian spinner Alana King adds her voice for the launch of Women’s IPL

The call for Women’s IPL is more than ever at the moment and Australian spinner Alana King has also raised her voice for the same.

Indian Premier League is breaking the financial records year after year, but the BCCI has been heavily criticized for not starting a full-fledged Women’s IPL. There is a Women’s T20 Challenge, but it is way too short to be called a tournament.

The four-match Women’s T20 Challenge was played this season as well, and the demand for Women’s IPL is now more than ever. It is rumoured that the tournament may finally start in 2023.

Alana Kings calls for Women’s IPL

Australian leg-spinner Alana King has added to the voice for launching Women’s IPL as soon as possible. It has been said that BCCI is planning to launch the league finally in 2023, and King said that a lot of girls are crying for the launch of IPL. Currently, the Big Bash and The Hundred are the main leagues of Women’s cricket.

“A lot of the girls are crying out for something like the IPL to start up,” King told ESPNcricinfo.

“We’ve got the Big Bash, there’s the Hundred and the women’s IPL will be a really good tournament to showcase the Indian domestic players that I came to play alongside and get to know a bit.”

4-0-32-3 Match-winning spell from Alana King helped Supernovas restrict Velocity and seal the victory by 4 runs.#CricketTwitter #WomensT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/oxkOXu4xUM — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) May 28, 2022

Alana King insists that launching the Women’s IPL will do a lot of good for Indian cricket as well. She said that the depth of Indian cricket is quite scary, and there is enough talent available in the ranks for the launch of the event.

“It’s scary to see the talent they’ve got in their domestic system,” Alana King said.

“It will do Indian cricket a world of good as well as world cricket and I think everyone is just excited. There’s definitely enough talent within India to start it up.”

Alana Kings impressed everyone in the WBBL this season, and this earned him her maiden Australian cap as well. King scalped 16 wickets for Perth Scorchers at an economy of 5.84. She has played 12 ODIs, 2 T20Is and one test for the Australian team. She played for Supernovas in the Women’s T20 Challenge, and she won the trophy as well.