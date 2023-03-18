World fastest century in T20: Fastest T20 century in Women’s international Cricket full list

Playing their must-win match in the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women registered their second victory in the tournament in quite some style, with the evening at the Brabourne Stadium belonging to their allrounder from New Zealand -Sophie Devine.

Having already registered the record for the fastest-ever century in women’s T20 Cricket a couple of years ago, Devine had a wonderful opportunity to break her own record tonight, but unfortunately the stars had not aligned perfectly for her as she was agonizingly dismissed at the score of 99 off mere 36 deliveries.

Chasing 189 runs for victory in what was their do-or-die contest against the Gujarat Giants tonight, the RCB Women needed to win big as far as their playoffs qualification was concerned, and its was the New Zealand allrounder who raised her hand up and took the onus to demolish the opposition bowling attack.

Courtesy of her onslaught, which comprised of 9 Fours and 8 Sixes, RCB nailed the chase with 8 wickets in hand, and 27 deliveries to spare.

Fastest women’s T20 century

In January 2021, Sophie Devine had smashed the fastest women’s T20 format century with a 36-ball hundred for Wellington Women against Otago Women during the New Zealand Cricket Women’s Twenty20 fixture in Dunedin.’

She had broken West Indies’ Deandra Dottin’s 38-ball century record against South Africa, in the year 2010 at St Kitts.

World fastest century in T20

The record for the fastest century in T20 Cricket is held by the West Indies legendary batter Chris Gayle, who had smashed a 30-ball hundred against Pune Warriors during IPL 2013. He returned back only after smashing unbeaten 175* runs off mere 66 balls, with the help of 13 Fours and 17 Sixes.

Fastest T20 century in Women’s international Cricket full list