“Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it”: Michael Vaughan recommends use of Closed Roof Cricket stadium in Australia in place of MCG during rainy season

Closed Roof Cricket stadium in Australia: Rain continues to play spoilsport in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 between Afghanistan and Ireland has become the third match of the tournament to get abandoned due to rain. Second Group 1 match to have been abandoned without a ball being bowled is the second instance of Afghanistan earning one point without even entering the field.

Considering the weather forecast of Melbourne for this afternoon, another match getting affected by rain wasn’t surprising at all. Having said that, rainy season at the start time of the usual Australian summer has sure left quite a lot of fans astonished.

Michael Vaughan recommends use of Closed Roof Cricket stadium in Australia in place of MCG during rainy season

Perhaps frustrated by the sight of players not getting an opportunity to put on display their craft due to an uncontrollable factor, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media platform Twitter to recommend an alternative to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

For the unversed, Vaughan is talking about using another nearby stadium in Melbourne named Docklands Stadium, especially when there are chances of rain playing spoilsport in the city.

Only cricket stadium in the world with a retractable roof, Docklands Stadium is the home ground of Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades. A multipurpose facility, it is also used for Australian Football League. Also known as The Dome or the Marvel Stadium, the stadium had hosted 12 ODIs between 2000-2006.

Although the weather forecast for tonight appears to be better than the afternoon, it will be interesting to see if a result is obtained in the imminent high-profile Australia-England T20I at the MCG.