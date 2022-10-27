MCG weather tomorrow: Friday weather in Melbourne Cricket Ground for Australia vs England Super 12 match

MCG weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 matches on October 28.

Melbourne, which had witnessed two rain-affected matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 yesterday, will host two more matches in the tournament tomorrow. Unfortunately, the weather forecast for October 27 in the Sports Capitals of Australia isn’t very pleasing.

While the first match will be played between Afghanistan and Ireland in the afternoon, the second match will be played between England and Australia at night.

Although no World Cup Super 12 match holds less importance, the second one for tomorrow will particularly be watched by fans around the world due to it being a potential knockout match for both these teams.

With only two more matches to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in this World Cup after tomorrow, local fans would be literally praying for two uninterrupted matches on Friday.

MCG weather tomorrow

Afghanistan-Ireland T20I is expected to face the brunt of weather gods as the rain prediction for the first two playing hours of the day is quite discouraging for live action to take place without any hindrance.

According to weather portal AccuWeather, a maximum of 66% rain probability is predicted right at the start of the match. The number will reduce to 31% by the time the second innings commences but only after persisting at 66% for a couple of hours. Hence, a rain-curtailed Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I shouldn’t be surprising by any means.

As far as the second high-profile match of the day is concerned, rain probability for the same is expected to be at 24% at the start time, i.e., 07:00 PM (local time). The number will reduce to 20% and remain the same in the subsequent hours.

Hourly weather in Melbourne tomorrow

03:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 66%).

04:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 66%).

05:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 31%).

06:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

07:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 24%).

08:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

09:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

10:00 PM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

11:00 PM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

00:00 AM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).