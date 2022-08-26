“Wow that’s fantastic”: Ben Stokes drives Lungi Ngidi down the ground with stamp of authority at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes drives Lungi Ngidi: The English captain played with attacking instincts in the morning session today.

During the second day of the second Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in Manchester, England captain Ben Stokes played some eye-catching shots to not let his team get affected by the dismissals of two overnight batters.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 34th over, Stokes hit his first boundary of the innings off South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada in the 39th over. On the next delivery that he faced, Stokes sat down on one knee to hit spinner Simon Harmer for a six over mid-wicket.

It was in the 45th over that Stokes hit Lungi Ngidi for a boundary as the hosts continued to accumulate runs and build on their first innings lead. However, Stokes played the shot of the morning in Ngidi’s next over dancing down the track to drive the right-arm bowler down the ground with a stamp of authority.

“Wow! That’s fantastic. Use of the feet, control and the straightest of bats. High quality,” commentator on-duty for Sky Sports said to describe Stokes’ third four of the morning.

Ben Stokes drives Lungi Ngidi down the ground with stamp of authority at Old Trafford

Despite Stokes (34*) and wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes (33*) trading with caution in the overs before the lunch, England managed to score 101/2 in 28 overs in the first session at Old Trafford today.

A run rate of 3.6 in the first session on Day 2 has resulted in England building a 61-run first innings lead. With five more wickets and adequate time remaining in the match, it is upon England if they are able to bat South Africa out of this match or not.

The Proteas, on the other hand, would be wanting to pick quick wickets in the afternoon session for no team is comfortable with the idea of conceding a mammoth lead in the first innings. Having picked a second spinner in place of a left-arm fast bowler, South Africa should be under pressure to deliver and justify their selection tactics which comprised of tinkering with a winning combination.