“What a response from Stokes”: Michael Atherton appreciates sweet-timer Ben Stokes welcoming Simon Harmer with a six at Old Trafford

During the second day of the second Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in Manchester, England captain Ben Stokes welcomed South Africa spinner Simon Harmer with a six to nullify early possibility of a left-handed batter facing trouble against an off-spinner.

Harmer, who bowled a solitary over on Day 1, was introduced into the attack by South Africa captain Dean Elgar in the 40th over. A loopy full-toss, Harmer’s first delivery of the day, was hit by England wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes through the covers for a four.

With Foakes running a single on the third delivery, an exciting contest between Stokes and Harmer commenced with the batter putting on display first signs of aggression. Stokes, who sat on one knee, dispatched a pretty ordinary delivery for a six through the mid-wicket region.

“What a response from [Ben] Stokes. Sweet-timer, into the stands for six. Wondered whether his approach against spin would be an aggressive one. First signs of aggression from Stokes,” former England captain Michael Atherton said while calling the match for Sky Sports.

Resuming Day 2 from 111/3, England lost both their overnight batters within the first hour. Continuing his wicket-taking form, South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje dismissed Jonny Bairstow (49) and Zac Crawley (38) in successive overs to keep the hosts in control at Old Trafford. Readers must note that Nortje had picked wickets in back-to-back overs in the first Test at Lord’s as well.

Having just completed a 50-run partnership for the sixth wicket, Stokes and Foakes hitting six fours and a six between them has powered England’s first innings lead to be in vicinity of 50 runs.

England, who have ample time with them, would be looking to gain a gargantuan lead to put the visitors under pressure in the second innings and push for another early finish to a Test match.