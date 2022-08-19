“Yes, we have chosen Sriram”: Sridharan Sriram appointed as Bangladesh’s coach for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh have appointed former Australian assistant coach Sridharan Sriram as their new coach for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh cricket team recently suffered defeat against Zimbabwe in both ODIs and T20Is and that defeat has been not been taken lightly by anyone in Bangladesh. ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said that it was a heartbreaking loss as they lost against Zimbabwe, who are not that strong.

Bangladesh’s next assignment is the Asia Cup, and then there is T20 World Cup as well this year. To improve the side’s performances, the board have roped in a new coach for the two big tournaments ahead.

Sridharan Sriram appointed as Bangladesh’s coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board have appointed former Australian assistant coach and Indian all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as their coach for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. BCB Director said that T20 World Cup is their main target, and the coach also needs some time to adapt as well.

Sriram Sridharan just left his coaching role with the Australian team to pay attention with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL and to spend time with his family as well. Sriram has played 8 ODIs for India, where he has scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 5.07. He joined the Australian cricket team in 2016.

”Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup,” BCB Director said as per Daily Star.

”As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he ( the new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup.”

Don’t believe in everything you see on the internet unless it’s from a reliable source or stay silent until it’s verified. Sridharan Sriram joining Bangladesh team as a TECHNICAL CONSULTANT. Russell Domingo remains in his position. pic.twitter.com/SgiIMXuDEz — Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury (@nazmussajid) August 19, 2022

Russell Domingo, the current coach of the team will stay with Bangladesh, and he will focus on guiding the test team now. The Bangladesh side will play a test match in November against India.

”Domingo would continue his role in guiding the Test team, for now, as we have a Test match against India in November.”