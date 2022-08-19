Cricket

“Yes, we have chosen Sriram”: Sridharan Sriram appointed as Bangladesh’s coach for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh have appointed former Australian assistant coach Sridharan Sriram as their new coach for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Overtake on Valtteri Bottas can’t be the overtake of the year" - $200 Million worth Max Verstappen ridicules ex-Mercedes driver for his defending skills
Next Article
"For $100,000 I’ll put your face on the engine cover"– IndyCar driver flabbergasted with exorbitant ticket price of Las Vegas GP
Cricket Latest News
English Women's cricket team's captain Heather Knight will miss the white-ball series against India and WBBL in October.
“It rules me out of the India series”: Heather Knight to miss India series and WBBL due to hip surgery

English Women’s cricket team’s captain Heather Knight will miss the white-ball series against India and…