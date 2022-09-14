“Dhoni cannot go on forever and ever, right?”: Sridharan Sriram compares Mahmudullah with MS Dhoni while justifying his exclusion from Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

Sridharan Sriram compares Mahmudullah with MS Dhoni as former finds no place in Bangladesh’s T20 squad for upcoming T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh’s most capped allrounder Mahmudullah has surprisingly been left out of Bangladesh’s 15-member squad due to travel Australia to partake in the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia.

With experienced wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim having retired from T20Is a few days ago, Shakib-Al-Hasan will now lead a relatively young side in the 12-team shortest format World Championship title.

Having failed to make it through to the ‘Super 4’ stage of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh have also decided to leave out the likes of Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, and Mohammad Naim – all of who were part of Asia Cup, from the upcoming World Cup squad.

As for the positives, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Liton Das claimed their spot back after recovering from their respective injuries.

Sridharan Sriram compares Mahmudullah with MS Dhoni

Technical Consultant of the Bangladesh T20 side, Sridharan Sriram, has compared Mahmudullah with former India skipper MS Dhoni, while justifying the experienced batter’s exclusion from the 15-member World Cup squad.

Sriram exclaimed that Mahmudullah’s role in the side all these years has been that of a finisher, something which MS Dhoni was expected to do for the Indian Cricket team in the past as well, while batting at no.6.

However, just like a renowned finisher like Dhoni cannot provide his services perennially, Sriram also reckons that the team needs to look beyond Mahmudullah in the T20 format, who can take the responsibility to fill in the big shoes of the 36-year-old.

“I think our cricket team needs to have a succession plan. I have always equated Mahmudullah with MS Dhoni with the role that he performs for the team. He batted at No.6 just like Dhoni has done for India. He has finished off games. Dhoni cannot go on forever and ever, right?

“You need to have a succession plan for who [next]. I think this was the right time to think of someone who can fill in Mahmudullah’s big shoes. You need someone. Unless we start playing players in that role, we won’t find them,” exclaimed Sriram.